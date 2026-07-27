Justice Minister Jeong Seong-ho speaks with Court Administration Chief No Gyeong-pil during a plenary session of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Monday morning.
babtong@heraldcorp.com
by Lee Sang-sub
Published : July 27, 2026 - 10:56:03
Justice Minister Jeong Seong-ho speaks with Court Administration Chief No Gyeong-pil during a plenary session of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Monday morning.
This content was produced with the assistance of AI translation services.
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