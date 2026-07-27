Singer Park Hyun-bin has explained why he kept visiting his mother's home so often after getting married.

Park appeared as a special guest on Sunday's episode of SBS variety show "My Little Old Boy."

During the broadcast, Park drew attention when he admitted that he had frequently gone to his mother's house after marriage just to eat her cooking.

"These days I go much less, but before, whenever I craved my mom's food, I'd go about 10 times a week — starting with breakfast," Park said.

MC Seo Jang-hoon was skeptical, suggesting that Park's wife's cooking simply did not suit his taste.

Park deflected without missing a beat. "I did it because I was worried about my wife. I love her so much that I didn't want to see her having to move around," he said. "I didn't want her to lift a finger."

Seo quipped that Park had "wriggled out of that one nicely," drawing laughter.