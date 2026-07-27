North Gyeongsang Province dominates South Korea's grape export market, accounting for the vast majority of the country's overseas shipments.

According to the provincial government Monday, North Gyeongsang accounted for $16.01 million — or 89.8 percent — of the nation's total grape export revenue of $17.82 million in the first half of this year.

That figure represents a 44.2 percent increase from the same period last year. The province's grape exports have grown sharply over the years, surpassing $10 million in 2018 and exceeding $63 million last year.

The provincial government expects annual grape export revenue to exceed $80 million by the end of the year.

North Gyeongsang grapes are shipped to more than 20 countries, including Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore and Vietnam.

More than 99 percent of exported grapes are Shine Muscat, grown primarily in Sangju, Gimcheon, Yeongcheon, Yeongju and Gyeongsan.

Buoyed by strong grape exports, North Gyeongsang's total agrifood exports reached $343 million through the end of June, up 7.4 percent from the same period last year.

Fresh produce, including grapes, accounted for $33 million of that total, a 36.4 percent increase year-on-year.

"North Gyeongsang grapes are leading South Korea's grape export drive," said Park Chan-guk, director of the province's agriculture, livestock and retail bureau. "We will contribute to stabilizing domestic supply and boosting farm household incomes through core market management and a diversified export expansion strategy."