Brand USA is launching its "More to Love" campaign to coincide with the close of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North and Central America, aiming to share visitors' experiences and encourage them to return to the United States.

The US tourism promotion agency unveiled the social media campaign Monday, designed to thank travelers who visited the country during the 2026 FIFA World Cup and inspire them to come back.

The campaign captures on-the-ground moments shared by visitors, scenery from across the United States beyond the host cities, and travel experiences from the tournament. Set to "Take Me Home, Country Roads," it carries the message that the World Cup spirit lives on — and that there is more of America to explore after the final whistle.

The social series consists of one image and three videos, which began rolling out sequentially through official social media channels starting Sunday, when the World Cup final was held. Paid promotions using the content are planned on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok targeting audiences in South Korea, Japan, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, India, and the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Brand USA President and CEO Fred Dixon said fans had planned a wide range of travel beyond simply watching matches, including road trips between host cities and visits to national parks. "Through the 'More to Love' campaign, we hope travelers will discover the many sides of America they have yet to experience and return for an even richer journey," he said.