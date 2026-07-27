Seoul's Jung-gu announced Monday it has installed 120 additional dedicated collection bins for used rechargeable batteries, including lithium batteries, bringing the total across the district to 169.

Rechargeable batteries power a wide range of consumer electronics — portable chargers, mobile phones, e-cigarettes and wireless earphones — and discarded battery volumes have been rising alongside growing device use. A district official said the expansion was intended "to prevent fires that can occur during waste disposal and to improve resource recycling rates."

The bins are made of tin-plated steel, a non-combustible material, and feature a sealed structure designed to contain any internal fire and minimize the spread of flames. They have been placed in high-traffic locations such as community centers, apartment complexes and near recycling stations.

The district will also strengthen bin management. Designated clean coordinators in each neighborhood will conduct regular checks on fill levels and facility condition, and the district plans to produce and distribute maps showing bin locations by neighborhood to help residents find them easily.

"The small act of properly separating and disposing of used batteries is the first step toward preventing a major fire," Jung-gu Mayor Kim Gil-sung said. "We will work hard on management and outreach so that proper waste sorting becomes part of daily life."