South Jeolla-Gwangju Special City is operating public late-night Dalbit children's hospitals and public late-night pharmacies across the Gwangju area during the summer holiday season.

The Gwangju area has five public late-night Dalbit children's hospitals treating pediatric patients with minor conditions and six public late-night pharmacies dispensing medication during nighttime hours.

Gwangju Christian Hospital in Nam-gu sees patients on weekdays from 6 p.m. to midnight, on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to midnight, and on Sundays and public holidays from 9:30 a.m. to midnight. Its partner pharmacy, Haeoeum Onnuri Pharmacy, operates during the same hours.

Gwangju Central Hospital in Gwangsan-gu is open on weekdays from 6 p.m. to midnight and on weekends and public holidays from 9 a.m. to midnight. Suwanjungang Onnuri Pharmacy operates from 9 a.m. to midnight, while Suwanailove Pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Imom Children's Hospital in Buk-gu sees patients Monday through Wednesday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on weekends and public holidays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., with Dana Onnuri Pharmacy serving as its affiliated pharmacy.

Mirae Children's Hospital in Buk-gu operates Thursday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday and public holidays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aisarang Pharmacy handles prescription dispensing for the hospital.

Woori Children's Hospital in Seo-gu sees patients on weekdays from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. and on weekends and public holidays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., in partnership with Geumho Jeil Pharmacy.

The six public late-night pharmacies are Orange Pharmacy in Dong-gu, Jongwon Jongno Pharmacy in Seo-gu, Narae Pharmacy and Haeoeum Onnuri Pharmacy in Nam-gu, Baengnim Pharmacy in Buk-gu, and Raon Pharmacy in Gwangsan-gu.

Haeoeum Onnuri Pharmacy operates until midnight, while the remaining five stay open until 1 a.m. All locations sell over-the-counter and prescription medications and provide medication counseling.

Locations and operating hours for all participating hospitals and pharmacies are available on the South Jeolla-Gwangju Special City website and the National Emergency Medical Center's E-Gen portal.