Min Hee-jin, CEO of OK Records, has shared a handwritten letter she received from a fan studying visual design.

On Sunday, Min posted a photo of the letter on her Instagram story, adding green and blue heart emojis.

The fan wrote that she "truly cheers for and respects" Min and thanked her for "brightening the design world," adding a note that made clear she did not want to interrupt Min's meal: "I hope you enjoy your food and are always happy."

The letter opened with "To. Min Hee-jin" and closed with "From. A Bunnies member and fan." Bunnies is the official fandom name of NewJeans.

The fan introduced herself as "a huge fan of Daepyu-nim who is studying visual design," and went on to say she wanted to "briefly convey this feeling of support as someone who has always loved and respected Daepyu-nim's work, words and values."

The nickname "Daepyu-nim" — which appears three times in the letter — was coined by NewJeans member Hanni as an affectionate title for Min. Though Hanni has since returned to Ador and Min has long since left the company, fans continue to call her by the same name.

After stepping down as CEO of Ador, Min founded OK Records and now leads the label.

NewJeans declared the termination of their exclusive contract with Ador in November 2024 and began independent activities alongside Min, but those activities halted after a court accepted an injunction filed by Ador.

Haerin, Hyein and Hanni returned to Ador one by one, while Danielle was expelled during the contract dispute. On Wednesday, Minji joined anniversary content marking the group's four-year debut, drawing fan attention to a potential comeback by a four-member NewJeans.

Ador said at the time that the release was "special content prepared for fans to mark NewJeans' fourth debut anniversary," adding that "the specific timing and format of a full activity resumption will be officially announced after all discussions are complete."