Bullsone, a specialist in automotive care products, announced Monday the launch of two new Unscent Air Detox deodorizers, which the company says eliminate 99 percent of odors within 10 minutes and are tailored to the lifestyle needs of men in their 30s and 40s.

The lineup comprises two variants suited to different environments: a 350g large-capacity product for spacious indoor areas such as living rooms, bedrooms and home offices, and a 200g compact version optimized for confined spaces including car cup holders, wardrobes and shoe cabinets.

The products are built around what Bullsone calls a "Dual Action System," which works in two stages to tackle not only airborne odors but also smell-causing compounds deeply embedded in fabrics such as bedding and car seats that are difficult to launder.

In the first stage, the system binds to odor molecules in the air like a magnet to neutralize them. In the second, it breaks down nonenal and other compounds responsible for body odor that linger on indoor surfaces, preventing odors from returning.

The product also uses a specially formulated high-concentration solid gel, which the company says ensures greater stability than liquid alternatives — reducing the risk of spills. The formula is based on gellan gum, a food-grade additive, and plant-derived ingredients, making it suitable for households with children and pets.

"The Unscent Air Detox deodorizer was developed drawing on Bullsone's accumulated odor-elimination technology to effectively address the odor concerns men in their 30s and 40s face in their living spaces," said Byeon Tae-il, brand manager at Bullsone. "We will continue to establish this as the go-to lifestyle deodorizer that elevates the quality of Korean men's personal spaces."

Meanwhile, Bullsone has been expanding its customer touchpoints through a range of marketing activities, including a new TV advertising campaign featuring Shin Woo-hyun, South Korea's only Formula 3 driver, and broadcaster Kim Seong-ju, released to mark the 30th anniversary of its fuel additive brand Bullsone Shot.