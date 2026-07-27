Six universities that certified the employment capabilities of foreign students and supported them in securing jobs at regional companies and obtaining visas have been named top institutions for supporting international students' employment and entrepreneurship.

The Ministry of Education announced Tuesday that Kyung Hee University and Jeonju Vision College had been selected as grand prize winners in the "2026 Excellence in Foreign Student Employment and Entrepreneurship Support" competition. Kangwon National University, Gyeongbok University, Kyungsung University and Chungnam National University received excellence awards. A total of 27 institutions entered the competition, including 20 four-year universities and seven two-year colleges.

The competition was designed to shift the focus of foreign student policy beyond simple recruitment toward employment, entrepreneurship and long-term settlement in local communities. The ministry evaluated participating institutions on the strategic quality, specificity, effectiveness and scalability of their efforts in supporting employment, entrepreneurship and settlement, as well as in building global networks. The ministry held an awards ceremony at Government Complex Sejong on Tuesday, presenting the education minister's citation and award plaques to the selected universities.

Kyung Hee University operated a core competency certification program for foreign students, known as KHU-PASS, under which students who complete 25 programs — covering Korean language, career planning and problem-solving projects — receive official certification of their skills.

The certification is issued as a digital badge that students can use in job applications, with each badge containing details of the programs completed and competencies acquired. In a pilot run during the second semester of the 2025 academic year, 208 foreign students participated, seven earned certification and 185 digital badges were issued.

Jeonju Vision College ran hangul language schools in Myanmar and Vietnam under the "Saemangeum Hangul Hakdang" program to recruit prospective students, then after enrollment supported them in finding jobs at local companies and obtaining region-specific visas. Of the college's foreign student graduates, 54 secured employment.

Among the other honorees, Kangwon National University ran internship programs with 19 regional companies, connecting three foreign students to full-time jobs. Kyungsung University held a job fair with 43 companies in Busan, while Chungnam National University helped place 13 foreign students at five companies. At Gyeongbok University, two graduates of the medical aesthetics program obtained E-7 visas, the specialized professional employment visa.

"We will spread these best practices to universities across the country to build an ecosystem where foreign students can find employment and settle down, allowing local communities, universities and businesses to grow together," said Choi Eun-ok, vice minister of education.