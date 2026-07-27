Lotte Home Shopping announced Monday that it has partnered with global fashion brand Uniqlo to offer 35 Bellygom designs through the retailer's UTme! customization service.

The lineup spans signature designs such as "Signature Bellygom" and "Health Bellygom," alongside summer season-limited 3D designs including "Surfing Bellygom" and "Swimming Bellygom," as well as photorealistic images and store-exclusive local designs. Customers can choose any design and have it printed on a T-shirt or bag in about 15 minutes at participating stores.

The service will run through July next year at six Uniqlo UTme! locations nationwide: the Jamsil Lotte World Mall, Myeong-dong, Daegu Dongseongno, Daejeon Dunsan, Busan Samjeong Tower and Jeju Seogwipo stores.

Bellygom has kept up its commercial momentum this month with a Daiso collaboration that produced more than 60 merchandise items, which sold through faster than stock could keep up within two weeks of launch. A set of three Bellygom shopping bags previewed last month sold out 250,000 sets within a week of hitting flagship stores. Bellygom merchandise sales in the first half of this year rose 30 percent from the same period a year earlier.

"We plan to expand collaboration with offline retail channels to strengthen the competitiveness of our merchandise business and enhance brand value," said Jeon Ho-jin, head of Lotte Home Shopping's growth strategy division. "We will develop Bellygom into a character IP that represents the retail industry."