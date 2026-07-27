Dongyang, an affiliate of Yujin Group, said Monday it has relocated its headquarters to Yujin Group's new integrated office building in Gongdeok-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul.

The new home is Yujin Mapo Building, located at 130 Mapo-daero in Mapo-gu. Dongyang occupies floors six through eight, with an exclusive use area of approximately 1,450 square meters.

The office was designed as a smart workspace built around a "Work Anywhere" concept, giving the company flexibility to adapt to evolving work styles and organizational needs.

All meeting rooms are equipped with video-conferencing systems to improve collaboration and decision-making efficiency. The office also features purpose-built spaces including a "focus room" for concentrated work, a "T-care room" for employee wellness and phone booths for calls.

Meeting rooms, executive offices and storage areas are configured in a modular layout, allowing spaces to be quickly reconfigured as needed, the company said.

"The new office was designed with a focus on deepening employee engagement and fostering communication across teams," a Dongyang official said. "We expect to continue improving the efficiency of collaboration and decision-making based on this new work environment."

Companies have been accelerating the shift to smart offices as hybrid work — combining in-office and remote arrangements — becomes more widespread. The trend has pushed firms away from fixed-desk layouts toward spaces that support both collaboration and focused work, while integrated headquarters housing multiple affiliates are also becoming more common as a way to strengthen inter-affiliate communication.

Yujin Group plans to relocate other key affiliates to the building in stages, starting with Dongyang, with the aim of expanding collaboration across the group and improving both operational efficiency and asset value at the integrated headquarters.