Facial recognition now covers self bag drop, gate ID checks Smart Pass usage rate surges to 13.8%

Jejuair said Monday it is using Smart Pass, a facial recognition departure service, for self bag drop and gate identity verification to reduce the time passengers spend at the airport.

Since March 1, Jejuair has expanded the scope of Smart Pass at Incheon International Airport — originally limited to departure hall identity checks — to include self bag drop and gate ID verification. The airline is also the only domestic carrier to offer a baggage check-in reservation service using Smart Pass.

To use the baggage reservation service, passengers complete check-in in advance through the Jejuair mobile website or app, then book a bag drop slot through the Smart Pass app. On the day of departure, they visit a dedicated bag drop counter at their reserved time and check in their luggage using facial recognition alone, with no need to wait in the regular check-in line.

Usage has climbed sharply since the service expansion. Smart Pass users accounted for just 1.7 percent of all Jejuair passengers in January and February, before the expansion, but that share rose to 13.8 percent in May and June — a gain of 12.1 percentage points in four months.

Smart Pass is available to children aged 7 and older, and passengers must carry their passport and boarding pass at all times. A damaged passport may result in denied entry at the destination country, and Jejuair urged travelers to check their documents in advance.

Jejuair also said using its priority baggage carrier is another way to cut airport wait times. Developed with luggage brand Brighton Carrier, the limited-edition priority baggage carrier is a 24-inch suitcase that provides unlimited "fast baggage retrieval" service through Dec. 31, 2029, regardless of how many times it is used. It is available on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 199,000 won ($136) at Jejuair's J-Shop or through its in-flight Seolle Delivery service.

Jejuair said the carrier could be a cost-effective option for frequent travelers, given that the priority baggage service costs 10,000 won round-trip on international routes.

"The summer vacation season is when airport traffic is most concentrated, so it is a good idea to check and use services that can simplify departure procedures in advance," a Jejuair official said. "We will continue to expand the range of services and benefits that enhance customer convenience throughout the entire travel experience."

Meanwhile, Jejuair carried about 5.54 million passengers from January through May, up 19.8 percent from about 4.63 million in the same period last year, the highest passenger count among domestic low-cost carriers.