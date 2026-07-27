Former lawmaker Min Kyung-wook, who collapsed during a lecture after suffering a brain hemorrhage, has been posting a series of updates on social media since sharing news of his condition on Thursday. On Sunday, he went a step further and posted a video showing how far his recovery has come.

Min uploaded a video to his Facebook page on Sunday, sending a message to his elderly mother, who is herself facing an upcoming surgery. "I have been moved to a general intensive care unit," he said in the clip. "The doctors said it is a miracle that I survived without any complications."

Min appears to have lost some weight in the video but otherwise looks relatively healthy.

Even from his hospital room, Min has remained active online — posting photos of pickets bearing slogans about "fraudulent elections and re-elections" and sharing posts from Facebook friends making claims about election fraud.

Min collapsed and lost consciousness on July 14 while delivering a lecture titled "Fraudulent Elections and the Calling of Christians" at the Korea Christian Center in Jongno-gu, Seoul, and was rushed to a nearby university hospital. He was subsequently diagnosed with a brain hemorrhage and underwent surgery.

A former KBS news anchor, Min served as spokesperson for Cheong Wa Dae under President Park Geun-hye and was a member of the 20th National Assembly.