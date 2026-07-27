Singer Kwon Eun-bi took a tumble from a Pilates machine during a workout session.

On Saturday, Kwon posted a vlog to her personal YouTube channel titled "[VLOG] Meeting IZ*ONE Members | Pilates Fall Accident (?)," documenting a reunion with her former group's members and the mishap that followed.

In the video, Kwon expressed excitement ahead of the meetup. "Today is an important day — our member Nako has come to Korea," she said. "We decided to gather with whichever members were free, and I'm a little nervous because it's been so long. I'm so happy. I finally get to see Nako."

Kwon, who runs her own cafe, prepared desserts for her guests. She also showed a thoughtful side, saying, "Some of the girls are on a diet, so I'll put banana on Greek yogurt for them."

After spending time with her fellow members, Kwon shared a glimpse of how she spends her days off.

She then headed to a Pilates session for some self-care. While hooking her left foot onto the equipment and leaning to the right to hold her position, her foot suddenly slipped free and she fell off the machine.

Her Pilates instructor rushed over in shock. "Are you OK? Are you hurt? This is the first time anyone has fallen off doing this," the instructor said. Kwon replied, "I'm fine, but ..." — her concern apparently directed at the equipment.

Fortunately, she was not seriously injured. "This is honestly so funny," Kwon said, laughing off the incident. Her instructor added with a smile, "You're so small you just slipped right through the gap."