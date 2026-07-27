Hyundai Wia held its Tech Week event at the research building of its Uiwang Research Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, from July 20 to 25, marking the company's 50th anniversary, the company announced Monday.

Tech Week is a technology exhibition where visitors can experience the core technologies across all of Hyundai Wia's business divisions — including thermal management systems, automotive parts, robotics and defense — in one place. About 2,000 people attended, including employees, customers visiting the Uiwang Research Center and their families.

Hyundai Wia designed the event so all attendees could experience its next-generation technologies firsthand. A highlight was a demonstration vehicle featuring the company's distributed HVAC (Heating, Ventilating, Air Conditioning) system, which drew wide attention at CES 2026 in Las Vegas earlier this year. The distributed HVAC system uses AI and various sensors to deliver optimal airflow tailored to each passenger's body temperature, thermal comfort, cabin temperature and humidity, and individual preferences.

The exhibition also featured ARS (Active Roll Stabilization) and dual CVJ (Constant Velocity Joint) drivetrain components for future mobility applications. ARS significantly reduces body roll when driving on uneven roads or cornering. Hyundai Wia applied a Series Elastic Actuator (SEA) — a robotics technology used in the automotive industry for the first time — to the ARS, enabling more precise torque control while absorbing external shocks and vibrations.

The dual CVJ allows vehicles to execute U-turns more easily on narrow roads, with a maximum steering angle of 52 degrees. Hyundai Wia let visitors operate two miniature cars with different turning radii, giving them an intuitive sense of the value the dual CVJ provides.

Hyundai Wia also held a special lecture to give all employees deeper insight into science and technology. The company invited science communicator Gwedo to speak with employees on the theme of "Stories of how curiosity changed the world." A quiz session and Q&A with Gwedo followed, allowing employees to deepen their understanding of AI, science and engineering.

On the final day of the event, Saturday, Hyundai Wia hosted an "Open Lab" event for employees' families, giving them a chance to experience the company's technologies and products directly. Programs for employees' children included a "Make a Cheer Card for Mom and Dad" craft activity and a one-day robot-building class covering the basic principles of automotive drivetrain components. Families also took part in an office tour of actual workspaces. All participants received a "researcher certificate."

"Tech Week was a meaningful occasion for all employees to look back on the technological journey Hyundai Wia has taken over the past 50 years and share a common vision for the road ahead," a company official said. "We will continue to build a culture of sharing technologies across business divisions and growing together."

Meanwhile, Hyundai Wia has been carrying out a range of corporate social responsibility activities, including signing an MOU with the Korea Employment Agency for Persons with Disabilities to advance the South Gyeongsang Province-type disability-inclusive employment project.

The project is a public-private partnership led by South Gyeongsang Province in collaboration with the Korea Employment Agency for Persons with Disabilities, regional institutions and companies to promote employment for people with disabilities.