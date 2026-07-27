Everland is ramping up its summer lineup with a mix of daytime water activities and a large-scale nightly party, positioning itself as a go-to vacation destination during the peak summer season.

The theme park announced Monday it will host "Bambam Summer Night," a water DJ party running every night through Aug. 16 on a special outdoor stage at its Rose Castle area. The event is a nightly special performance combining upbeat music with a water show.

Featured DJs will perform sets spanning EDM, K-pop and hip-hop, while powerful jets of water shoot from stage rigs and water cannons to heighten the atmosphere.

Daytime water offerings are also available. At the 830-square-meter outdoor water zone "Bambam Splash Square," visitors can freely use water spray stations, water basket games and other water play facilities.

A children's program called "Bambam Man Kids Party" and the main daytime show "Shooting Water Fun" — which deploys dozens of performers alongside water cannons — round out the water entertainment from morning through night.

A "Two Park" ticket promotion also allows visitors to enjoy both Caribbean Bay and Everland in a single day. Caribbean Bay ticket holders can enter Everland free of charge from 1 p.m. on the same day.

Additional nighttime programming includes a midsummer firefly festival, a Summer Night Safari, an outdoor night market, a parade and fireworks displays.

Full details on Everland's water activities and nighttime entertainment are available on the Everland website.