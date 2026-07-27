The Gangwon Tourism Foundation and Sokcho city held talks with global cruise lines at an international event in Jeju to attract port calls to Sokcho.

According to the foundation, Sokcho port participated in the 13th Jeju International Cruise Forum, held Thursday through Saturday at the Jeju International Convention Center, operating a promotional booth and holding consultations with representatives from major cruise lines including MSC, Royal Caribbean and Stardream.

Representatives from Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province promoted Sokcho port's call infrastructure, newly recommended routes and hospitality programs, while highlighting the port's competitiveness and differentiated strengths as a leading Northeast Asian port of call.

The foundation also signed an MOU with Japan's Sakaiminato port to boost cruise cooperation. The agreement is expected to contribute significantly to diversifying cruise routes in the East Sea rim region centered on Sokcho port.

Under the MOU, the two ports agreed to jointly pursue marketing campaigns targeting global cruise lines to develop a Sokcho-Sakaiminato linked cruise route, share infrastructure operational expertise, and cooperate on developing tourism products that draw on local resources.