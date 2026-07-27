Free installation, one month's rental fee waived Available from 7,900 won a month with partner discount

LG HelloVision's HelloRental announced Monday it is exclusively launching the Baekjo Evos Smart Sink Bowl — the first such product in the industry — along with a one-month free rental promotion and other benefits.

HelloRental expanded its lineup by targeting the fast-growing sink bowl market, which has gained momentum alongside the kitchen remodeling trend. The company plans to pursue kitchen renovation demand by allowing customers who find upfront replacement costs burdensome to access premium products through monthly rental fees.

HelloRental said its partnership with Baekjo Sink — a domestic sink bowl manufacturer with 60 years of history — is expected to significantly lower barriers to entry in the sink bowl market.

The product is the Baekjo Evos Smart Sink Bowl, a steady seller from Baekjo Sink, available as an all-in-one package that includes the sink bowl, faucet, scrubbing net, dish-drying rack, drain and drain cover.

Key features include a wide, deep square bowl structure for easy and practical washing, an embossed pattern finish to prevent scratches, and Goni Clear Coating technology that helps maintain a clean drain free of water stains and grease buildup.

HelloRental is targeting couples in their 30s and 40s who are interested in high-end kitchenware and home interiors, as well as homemakers in their 50s and 60s looking to replace aging kitchens. The company aims to deliver greater value by offering premium sink bowls through an affordable rental service.

The service comes with competitive pricing. Customers can choose from four sizes of the Baekjo Evos Smart Sink Bowl to suit their kitchen and pay a monthly rental fee of 7,900 won to 10,900 won ($7), with free installation and nationwide after-sales service covered under the warranty period. To mark the launch, HelloRental is also offering one free month of rental fees and a complimentary premium knife to the first customers to sign up.

To subscribe, customers can visit the HelloRental official online store, submit basic information and request a product consultation. A specialist will then guide them through the delivery and installation process. Sign-ups are also available through the customer service center.

"Amid growing attention to sink bowls as the centerpiece of kitchen interior design, we hope more customers will enjoy a trendy home lifestyle through our affordable rental service," said Kim Ji-su, head of LG HelloVision's rental project division. "HelloRental will continue to expand its lineup beyond general home appliances into kitchen remodeling and home interiors, delivering differentiated customer value."

Meanwhile, HelloRental said the launch of the premium sink bowl completes its all-in-one rental solution for the kitchen — covering food waste disposers, air fryers, ovens, microwave ovens and sink bowls — and the company plans to continue adding new value to customers' residential environments.