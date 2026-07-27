Lotte World is expanding its culture of giving through a social contribution campaign that turns leisure activities into donations, with funds going toward medical treatment for children with disabilities.

Lotte World said it is running "Play and Donate" season 5 in partnership with Naver HappyBean through Sept. 28. The campaign is a customer-participation initiative designed to let visitors contribute to charitable causes while enjoying their leisure time.

Season 5 will run across five Lotte World venues nationwide — Lotte World Adventure, Adventure Busan, Aquarium, Seoul Sky and Lotte Water Park. Customers who visit any participating venue during the campaign period can contribute by leaving a review on Naver Place, with donations accumulating in line with the total number of reviews posted. Participants can also take part by leaving a comment on the Naver HappyBean GoodAction page.

The campaign targets 10,000 combined reviews and comments. If the goal is met, Lotte World will donate 10 million won ($6,810) in treatment costs to the Bobath Children's Rehabilitation Center, a specialist facility for the rehabilitation of children with disabilities. The company said it plans to continue customer-driven social contribution activities that draw on the character of its theme parks and to promote a broader culture of sharing.

Lotte World first launched the "Play and Donate" campaign in 2022. Seasons 1 through 3 used a "step donation" format in which funds accumulated based on the number of steps customers walked, while last year's season 4 — the first to use the review-based format — exceeded its target by 20 percent.