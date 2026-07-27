LGL Hanmaeum Flea Market held; employees donate unused items for resale

Lotte Global Logistics announced Monday that it held an in-house charity flea market called the LGL Hanmaeum Flea Market and donated all proceeds to Angels Haven, a social welfare foundation.

The event was organized under the slogan "Give wings to unused items, give hope to neighbors," with the aim of promoting eco-friendly values through resource recycling and fostering a culture of community giving.

To that end, employees voluntarily donated unused personal items throughout June. The donated goods were then resold to fellow staff members at a bazaar held at the company's headquarters on July 10.

Lotte Global Logistics combined the bazaar proceeds with a company fund contribution and delivered the total donation to Angels Haven on Friday. The funds are earmarked to support children and teenagers at Eunpyeong Cheongsawon, a child-care facility operated by Angels Haven.

The company said the initiative carried added significance because the Worker Committee organized it. The internal body represents employees and works to advance the company's development and protect staff interests.

"We will consistently practice ESG management to fulfill our social responsibilities, strengthen co-existence with local communities, and spread a culture of warm sharing," a Lotte Global Logistics official said.

Meanwhile, Lotte Global Logistics is a comprehensive logistics affiliate of Lotte Group, offering services spanning parcel delivery, land transport, third-party logistics, port handling and international freight. The company provides customized logistics solutions backed by a domestic and overseas logistics network and IT-based service infrastructure.