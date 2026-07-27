Shinsegae Department Store announced Monday that it won three main prizes in the Brand & Communication Design category at the Red Dot Design Award 2026.

The Red Dot Design Award is a prestigious international design prize organized by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein Westfalen in Germany. The wins are notable for going beyond visual aesthetics to effectively convey brand values and customer experience. Shinsegae was recognized for its competitive brand communication, translating Korean cultural content, spatial branding and lifestyle concepts into a cohesive design language.

The "holiday campaign" drew on the beauty of Korean traditional culture through the themes of Seollal and chuseok, incorporating distinctly Korean elements such as minhwa folk paintings and masangje equestrian acrobatics. It earned high marks for delivering a consistent brand experience across physical spaces, print materials and digital content.

The flagship store rebranding project was recognized for effectively communicating the spatial transformation and identity of the Myeong-dong location. It was designed to help customers intuitively grasp a new brand architecture built around three tiers — The Reserve, The Heritage and The Estate.

Twelve, the wellness market at House of Shinsegae in Cheongdam, reinterpreted food as curated lifestyle content. It drew praise for building an integrated visual system applied across more than 6,000 products and a differentiated brand identity that delivers a consistent customer experience throughout the store.

"The recognition on the global stage reflects our ongoing efforts to deliver a distinctly Shinsegae brand experience at every point of contact with our customers," a Shinsegae Department Store official said. "We will continue to provide differentiated customer experiences through design and content."