Guro-gu announced Monday that it has established and begun operating "Woori Dongne" flood-response hubs at three flood-prone locations in the district to enable rapid response to summer flooding.

Earlier this month, the district also carried out storm drain cleaning and flood-prevention awareness campaigns around Sindorim Station in preparation for the rainy season.

The hubs store flood-control equipment and materials close to vulnerable sites, enabling swift initial response when flooding occurs. The three locations are: a facility at 448-9 Gaebong-dong, Unit B02, serving Sugung-dong, Oryu 1-dong, Gaebong 1-dong and Gocheok 1 and 2-dong; a facility at 351-21 Gaebong-dong, Unit B01, serving Hang-dong, Oryu 2-dong and Gaebong 2 and 3-dong; and the Guro 4 Stormwater Pumping Station at 810-6 Guro-dong, serving Guro 1 through 5-dong, Garibong-dong and Sindorim-dong.

Each hub has been equipped with 10 portable flood barriers, 50 small lightweight water-blocking products, 30 small water pumps, and 10 sets of personal safety gear including boots, hard hats and rain gear. One dedicated staff member has also been assigned to each hub to manage the equipment and support on-site response during emergencies.

During normal conditions, staff will inspect and maintain the flood-control equipment and conduct hands-on flood-preparedness education for residents. When heavy rainfall or other emergencies occur, the hubs will rapidly distribute flood-control materials and support both flood-damage response and the operation of temporary shelters for disaster-vulnerable households.

After securing disaster management funds from the Seoul Metropolitan Government in May, the district completed hub renovations and purchased flood-control supplies, and has been operating all three sites since Monday, July 20.

"We will strengthen the community disaster-prevention system so that residents and the district administration can respond together, with the Woori Dongne flood-response hubs at the center," District Mayor Jang In-hong said.