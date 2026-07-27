Kangwon Land and the Korea Racing Authority (KRA) are strengthening their cooperation on addiction prevention and rehabilitation in the gambling industry.

The Kangwon Land Addiction Care Center (KLACC) said it held a working-level exchange and roundtable with officials from the KRA's YouCan Center at Kangwon Land and the Yeongwol Hi-Healing Center from Wednesday to Thursday last week. The two organizations shared operational know-how on addiction-prevention programs and discussed avenues for collaboration.

Participants particularly focused on the development of AI-based prevention initiatives and exchanged counseling expertise specific to each institution. They also toured Kangwon Land's prevention and healing facilities and took part in its programs.

Participants also visited the Yeongwol Forest Healing Foundation, a Kangwon Land-affiliated body, where they tried wood-burning and forest bathing — residential healing activities for problem gamblers. The visit reinforced a shared recognition that closer collaboration between Kangwon Land and the YouCan Center is needed to support client recovery.

The two organizations plan to co-host a forum in September to share their efforts, achievements and future directions in upgrading AI-based prevention systems with relevant agencies and stakeholders.

Kim Gyeong-hun, director of KLACC, said cooperation among gambling-industry institutions is "an important foundation for advancing more professional and effective addiction-prevention programs," adding that the center will continue to expand exchanges with a wide range of related organizations "to do our best to foster a healthy leisure culture for the public and prevent addiction problems."