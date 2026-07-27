Seongbuk-gu in Seoul said it held a donation ceremony Friday to distribute 450 sets of upcycled pouches and hygiene products through the "Return to Care" resource-circulation social contribution campaign, organized with local company Misto Korea (CEO Kim Ji-heon) and the Giving Plus Foundation (CEO Namgung Gyu).

Misto Korea, based in Bomun-dong, Seongbuk-gu and the maker of the Fila brand, has run the "Return to Care" campaign since 2023. The initiative repurposes low-use surplus inventory, discarded clothing and other waste materials into practical new products that are then returned to the community. This year, the Giving Plus Foundation joined the effort, strengthening the public-private partnership.

The collaboration came together in part because Seongbuk-gu has pursued leading carbon neutrality and climate-response policies across its operations, aligning closely with Misto Korea's resource-circulation philosophy. The 450 upcycled pouch and hygiene product sets will go to vulnerable young women between the ages of 10 and 20 living in the district.

At the ceremony held at the Seongbuk-gu office that day, the three parties pledged to work closely together to ensure the donated items reach the young residents who need them most without delay.

Seongbuk-gu District Mayor Lee Seung-ro said the initiative was "a deeply meaningful model case that combines the environmental value of resource circulation with the welfare value of sharing with neighbors," adding that the district's carbon neutrality policy direction and the company's commitment to social good had translated into tangible help for young people. He said the district would continue to partner with private companies and specialist organizations to build a tighter welfare safety net and spread a sustainable culture of community giving.