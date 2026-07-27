Eunpyeong-gu in Seoul is accepting applications through Aug. 5 for tenant companies at the Eunpyeong-gu Social Economy Hub Center, as part of efforts to boost the local social economy and support the growth of early-stage startups.

The recruitment is open to social economy enterprises and prospective entrepreneurs. Early-stage companies established within the past three years that wish to transition into social economy enterprises are also eligible to apply.

Available spaces include one seat in a shared four-person office and two seats in an open workspace. Selected tenants may move in from Sept. 1.

Tenants receive a full waiver on space usage fees and are responsible only for utility costs such as electricity and water. Residency is granted in one-year increments and may be extended for up to three years, subject to review. Tenants also have free access to shared facilities including a training room and meeting rooms.

Alongside this, tenants will receive tailored growth support programs, capacity-building education, opportunities to network with other social economy enterprises in the district, and information on various support projects.

The recruitment notice is available on the Eunpyeong-gu district office website and the Eunpyeong-gu Social Economy Hub Center website. Applications must be submitted by email.

"The social economy is a vital engine of growth that addresses community challenges and brings vitality to the region," district mayor Kim Mi-kyung said. "We will continue to provide tailored support so that social economy enterprises and aspiring entrepreneurs can grow on a stable footing."