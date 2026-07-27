Kim Ju-hyung finished tied for 20th at the PGA Tour's 3M Open, which carried a purse of $8.8 million.

Kim shot a 5-under 66 in the final round Monday at TPC Twin Cities (par 71) in Blaine, Minnesota, carding six birdies against just one bogey.

His total of 14-under 270 left him tied for 20th. His FedEx Cup ranking rose one spot, from 35th to 34th.

A top-70 FedEx Cup ranking is required to qualify for the St. Jude Championship, the first event of the PGA Tour playoffs.

Kim opened his scoring with a birdie at the par-3 fourth hole, then dropped his only bogey at the par-5 sixth after his second shot found a water hazard and drew a one-stroke penalty. He bounced back with consecutive birdies at the seventh and eighth holes. He then drained a 4.5-meter birdie putt at the par-5 12th and closed out his round with birdies at the par-4 16th and the par-5 18th to finish 5 under for the day.

The 3M Open title went to Jackson Coburn of the United States, born in 2005, who turned professional last month.

Coburn also shot a 5-under 66 in the fourth round and finished at 25-under 259, holding off a late charge from world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler of the United States, who carded an 8-under 66 to finish at 22-under 262. Coburn won by three strokes.

A former world No. 1 amateur, Coburn claimed his first PGA Tour victory in just his fourth start as a professional. The winner's share was $1.584 million.

The win vaulted Coburn's FedEx Cup ranking from 194th to 70th, boosting his chances of competing in the first playoff event.

Matsuyama Hideki of Japan and Brian Harman of the United States shared third place at 20-under 264, while Korean American Michael Kim finished tied for 10th at 17-under 267.