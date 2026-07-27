A vehicle parked at an outdoor lot in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province, was completely destroyed by fire after the driver turned the air conditioning on full blast.

The fire broke out around 12:40 p.m. Sunday at an outdoor parking lot attached to a restaurant in Yatap-dong, Bundang-gu, Seongnam, JTBC reported.

Footage captured at the scene showed thick black smoke billowing from the burning vehicle, with a loud bang audible — as if something had exploded.

The driver managed to evacuate in time, and no injuries were reported.

During a police investigation, the driver said smoke began pouring out after turning the air conditioning on high, prompting the call to emergency services.