The Jungnang Senior Club, the dedicated senior employment agency operated by Jungnang-gu (district mayor Ryu Gyeong-gi), has been named an outstanding agency in the Ministry of Health and Welfare's "2026 Senior Employment and Social Activity Support Project Agency Evaluation."

The evaluation assessed more than 1,200 agencies nationwide on their 2025 project performance, operational outcomes and common bonus criteria.

The Jungnang Senior Club earned the outstanding designation for the third consecutive year and was the only agency in Seoul to receive an A rating in the multi-type Group 1 category — covering public-benefit activities, senior capacity utilization and community business units — in recognition of its operational excellence.

The district is running 50 senior employment projects this year with a total budget of 17 billion won ($11.6 million), providing positions for 4,060 senior residents — 480 more than last year.

The Jungnang Senior Club is delivering jobs to 1,151 seniors — about one-third of all participants — through 14 sub-projects this year, offering positions across four categories: public-benefit activities, capacity-utilization roles, community business units and employment support.

"The Jungnang Senior Club's third consecutive outstanding designation is the result of the active contributions of seniors in our community and the systematic management on the ground," district mayor Ryu said. "We will continue to expand quality employment and social participation opportunities so that seniors can enjoy a healthy and vibrant retirement."