Geumjangdae, one of Gyeongju's most celebrated scenic spots, is drawing growing attention as a downtown viewpoint where visitors can enjoy both history and natural beauty, the city of Gyeongju in North Gyeongsang Province announced Monday.

Geumjangdae has long been regarded as one of Gyeongju's defining landscapes.

The site is associated with "Geumjangnakan," one of the "three wonders and eight curiosities" of the Silla Kingdom — a phrase meaning a place so beautiful that wild geese descend to rest there.

The pavilion in its current form took shape in 2012, following a restoration project the city undertook to revive the site's historical significance.

Gyeongju invested 2.9 billion won ($1.97 million) in the project, restoring the traditional pavilion and improving access roads, traditional perimeter walls, nighttime lighting and parking facilities to create a space that residents and tourists can visit with ease.

Geumjangdae's value extends well beyond its scenery. Bronze Age petroglyphs discovered on the cliff face below the pavilion in 1994 have earned the site recognition for its historical and academic significance.

The petroglyphs feature a variety of geometric patterns and are considered an important cultural heritage site offering a window into prehistoric culture and belief systems.

From the pavilion, visitors take in a sweeping view of the confluence of the Hyeongsan River and Bukcheon stream, with the Gyeongju city center spread out below.

The site has also become a popular photography destination, drawing visitors who come for both the changing seasonal scenery and the beauty of the traditional wooden architecture.

Geumjangdae carries additional cultural resonance as the setting for "Munyeodo," a celebrated novel by writer Kim Dong-ri, lending the site a dual identity as a space where history and literature meet.

"Geumjangdae is a premier viewpoint where visitors can appreciate Gyeongju's history and natural beauty together," said Seo Eun-suk, the city's public relations officer. "We will continue to promote Geumjangdae and other historical and cultural tourism resources — each with its own distinct charm across the four seasons — so that more tourists can experience what makes Gyeongju special."