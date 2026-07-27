Daegu's Suseong-gu won the grand prize in the Facebook category for local district governments at the 2026 Social i-Award on Friday, marking its fifth consecutive year taking the top honor.

Now in its eighth edition, the Social i-Award is hosted by the Korea Association of Internet Professionals and organized by the iAwards Committee.

This year's evaluation covered service, visual design, brand, marketing and content, with winners selected through four rounds of judging: preliminary, main, final and grand final.

Suseong-gu drew strong user engagement in the local district Facebook category through platform-tailored content, effective promotion and approachable design featuring the district's mascot "Ttuby."

Judges also praised the district's editorial planning, which blended administrative and policy information with resident-focused content, as well as its cross-channel social media promotion strategy that boosted accessibility and content reach.

Going forward, Suseong-gu plans to expand video content using AI-generated images of Ttuby and virtual voice actors, along with short-form content reflecting online trends, to strengthen communication with residents and raise the competitiveness of its "Happy Suseong" brand.

"Suseong-gu will continue to build common ground with residents through active social media engagement and work to spread our differentiated brand image in step with the evolving digital communications landscape," Suseong-gu Mayor Kim Dae-kwon said.