Exchanges between North Gyeongsang Province and Japan's Nara Prefecture are rapidly expanding.

Following Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi's visit to Andong on July 5, a North Gyeongsang delegation visited the Nara prefectural government on Wednesday to discuss ways to broaden cooperation between the two regions.

The two sides discussed ways to involve Nara's performance troupes, local government officials, and traditional food and liquor experts in events scheduled in Andong in September and October, including the International Mask Dance Festival, the North Gyeongsang Traditional Liquor Culture Festival and the Jongga Food Culture Exhibition.

Nara Prefecture has indicated it is open to sending an arts troupe to the Andong International Mask Dance Festival, which runs from Sept. 24 to Oct. 4.

Should Nara participate in the Traditional Liquor Culture Festival, North Gyeongsang Province plans to operate a dedicated space at the venue to promote Nara's traditional liquor and regional food.

At the Jongga Food Culture Exhibition, held during the same period, hansik and Andong soju — both served at the Korea-Japan summit dinner — will be showcased alongside Nara's sake and traditional cuisine.

The two sides also agreed to organize a joint Korea-Japan cooking class featuring heads of traditional noble households, culinary artisans and food experts.

Nara Governor Yamashita Makoto is scheduled to visit North Gyeongsang Province on Monday to discuss more concrete plans for expanding exchanges in culture, arts and tourism.

Park Chan-woo, director of the North Gyeongsang Province Culture, Tourism and Sports Bureau, said the province would "build a sustainable cooperative relationship with Nara Prefecture, building on the momentum of the Korea-Japan summit held in Andong."