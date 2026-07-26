The HS Hwaseong volunteer corps carried out a housing improvement project for low-income and vulnerable residents in the Pyeongni-dong area of Daegu's Seo-gu on Saturday.

Twenty members of the volunteer corps took part, with new employees hired this year joining their sunbae at the site to reflect on the meaning of giving back.

The volunteers cleaned interiors and cleared out waste to improve living conditions for neighbors struggling with daily life due to prolonged medical treatment and deteriorating health.

Considering that the residents spend much of their time indoors, the group also provided a single-person dining table and household furniture to help create a more comfortable living environment.

Kim Sang-heon, head of the HS Hwaseong volunteer corps, said the organization would continue to engage with the local community and carry out a range of social contribution activities offering practical support to those in need.