President Lee Jae Myung praised the Korean National Police Agency on Saturday (local time) for its crackdown on unregistered vehicles — commonly known as "ghost cars" — saying they had long been exploited for criminal purposes while going largely unchecked.

Lee shared a news report on X, formerly Twitter, showing that police had seized 1,928 ghost cars and arrested 380 people over the past five months, calling the National Investigation Headquarters' enforcement drive "a job very well done."

"I am grateful and I cheer you on," Lee wrote, urging police to "swiftly and thoroughly crack down on other crimes that harm people's livelihoods, so as to ease the public's concerns."

Lee had wrapped up his visit to San Francisco and boarded Air Force One bound for Brasilia, Brazil. He is scheduled to arrive in Brazil on Sunday afternoon (local time) to begin a state visit.