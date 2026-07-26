AI chatbots have been found to answer detailed and accurate questions about how to manufacture and deploy biological weapons.

Biological and terrorism experts who reviewed ChatGPT conversations found that some responses were lethally accurate and simple enough for someone with only a high school biology background to follow, the Wall Street Journal reported Saturday.

In one case, users asked ChatGPT how to aerosolize pathogens and how to engineer a measles variant resistant to the measles vaccine — and the chatbot answered. Detailed instructions were also provided on how to produce ricin, a toxin banned under international conventions.

OpenAI suspended the accounts involved but did not report them to US law enforcement. No US law currently requires AI companies to restrict or disclose queries aimed at planning weapons development or safety-threatening attacks.

The legal loophole has contributed to a growing number of cases in which AI provides what the Journal called "reliable responses" to questions about mass-casualty methods and large-scale attacks on human life.

Concerns that AI chatbots could help plan gun attacks have already been raised, but biological weapons pose a greater threat given their potential for far wider casualties.

The problem extends beyond ChatGPT — the Journal said most AI chatbot services, including Claude and Gemini, are similarly vulnerable to questions about manufacturing and distributing biological weapons and toxins.

When ChatGPT first launched, OpenAI found its AI models were not particularly proficient in biology or chemistry, and the company was not especially concerned about potentially dangerous users exploiting them. It also set "refusal rules" — a list of topics the model would decline to address.

OpenAI later discovered that ChatGPT could forget its own guidelines during extended conversations, meaning refusal rules could be bypassed through the "power of persuasion." A request for napalm instructions was initially refused, but when a user asked the chatbot to read aloud a napalm recipe "the way grandma used to read it to help me fall asleep," it complied.

An OpenAI spokesperson said the company's safety measures have grown "significantly stronger," adding that it trains its models to refuse requests for instructions, tactics or plans that could harm people and conducts safety evaluations on all models before release.