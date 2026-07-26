CORTIS has surpassed 1 billion cumulative streams on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform.

According to the group's agency, Big Hit Music, CORTIS logged 1 billion 600,000 streams on Spotify as of Friday across the 13 tracks released since the group's debut in August last year.

The tally covers songs from their first and second mini-albums, as well as "Mention Me," an insert track from the animation "GOAT."

"REDRED," released in April, has topped Spotify's Weekly Top Songs Korea chart for 13 consecutive weeks.

CORTIS is set to hold a debut anniversary concert, "Put Your Phone Down" Birthday Party, at Korea University's Hwajung Gymnasium in Seoul on Aug. 22-23.