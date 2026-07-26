The pace of Seoul apartment price gains slowed slightly from the previous month, according to KB Kookmin Bank's latest survey, while Dongtan in Hwaseong, Gyeonggi Province, posted the steepest rise in the country at more than 6%.

According to KB Real Estate's July national housing price trend report released Monday, Seoul apartment sale prices rose 1.05% from the previous month, based on a survey reference date of July 13. The rate of increase edged down 0.02 percentage points from the prior month's 1.07%.

By district, Jungnang-gu and Gangbuk-gu led gains with increases of 2.08% and 2.01%, respectively. Seongbuk-gu (1.85%), Nowon-gu (1.60%), Gangseo-gu (1.59%), Seodaemun-gu (1.54%) and Dongdaemun-gu (1.44%) also posted strong gains.

Gyeonggi Province apartment prices rose 0.87%, accelerating from 0.65% the previous month. Dongtan in Hwaseong recorded the highest increase nationwide at 6.25%, followed by Suwon's Yeongtong-gu (3.06%), Gwangmyeong (2.52%), Guri (2.29%), Yongin's Suji-gu (1.94%), Hanam (1.74%) and Seongnam's Jungwon-gu (1.70%). Dongtan's gain of more than 6% this month, following a 4.16% rise the previous month, set a new all-time monthly record for the area.

Incheon swung to a 0.04% gain this month from a 0.09% decline the previous month. Nationwide apartment sale prices rose 0.41%, extending gains for a second consecutive month after a 0.33% increase the prior month.

The KB Leading Apartment 50 index — which tracks monthly market capitalization changes among the 50 highest-valued apartment complexes — rose 0.38% to 99.2, widening from a 0.14% gain the previous month. Prices at high-end, large-scale complexes have climbed for two consecutive months since June, after a capital gains tax surcharge exemption for multi-home owners expired May 9.

Jeonse prices also continued to rise. Seoul apartment jeonse prices climbed 1.34% from the previous month in July, though the pace eased slightly from 1.43% the prior month. Nationwide apartment jeonse prices rose 0.53%. The national housing sale price index, covering apartments, row houses and detached homes, rose 0.29% from the previous month. Apartments gained 0.41% and row houses 0.12%, while detached homes were flat.

The national housing sale price outlook index fell 0.2 points from the previous month to 107.8. Seoul's sale price outlook index dropped 1.3 points to 124.0, pulling back slightly this month after rising for three consecutive months.