A relentless heatwave and consecutive tropical nights have pushed the cumulative number of heat illness cases in Jeju past 40.

According to the KDCA's heat illness emergency room surveillance system, 41 people — including one presumed heat-related death — were treated for heat illness in Jeju between May 15 and July 24.

Of the total, 30 cases were recorded in July, accounting for more than 70 percent of all patients.

On Friday, a person in their 30s collapsed with symptoms of heatstroke while running along Jocheon Coastal Road in Jeju and was taken to hospital. In Namwon-eup, Seogwipo, a person in their 70s working in a field was treated for heat exhaustion, while a person in their 20s doing landscaping work in Andeok-myeon was treated for heat cramps.

On Saturday, a person in their 50s working at an apartment construction site in Ora-dong, Jeju, complained of dizziness and was transported to hospital.

The presumed fatality is a woman in her 80s who was rushed to hospital from a housing unit in Jeju on July 16 after showing signs of reduced consciousness and breathing difficulties. She died on Monday while receiving treatment.

A heatwave warning is currently in effect for the western part of Jeju, while heatwave advisories cover the northern, eastern and mountainous interior areas of Jeju as well as all of Seogwipo. Tropical night advisories have also been issued for most areas outside highland zones.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecast that the heat index in western Jeju would hover around 35 degrees Celsius for now, with other areas also expected to see readings climb above 33 degrees.

Residents and tourists are seeking relief in the water. Major beaches — including Hamdeok, Hyeopjae, Iho Tewoo and Jungmun Saekdal — have seen a steady stream of visitors, while waterfalls and freshwater spring sites such as Sojeongbang Falls and Donnaeko Weonang Falls in Seogwipo, Woldaecheon in Oeodo-dong, and Nonjitmul in Yerae-dong have drawn crowds of families looking to escape the heat.

The Jeju Regional Meteorological Administration urged residents to avoid outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day, drink plenty of water and take adequate rest, warning that the heat and tropical nights are expected to continue for now.