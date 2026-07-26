A six-car pileup near Nowon Station in Seoul's Nowon-gu left nine people injured Sunday.

According to police and fire department officials, six vehicles collided in a chain reaction on a road near Nowon Station at around 8:08 a.m. Sunday.

Police believe the crash began when a car driven by a woman in her 60s, identified only as A, struck another vehicle, setting off a series of collisions involving cars stopped at a traffic signal. A local police patrol car was among the vehicles involved.

Nine people were injured in total, including two officers who had been in the patrol car, and eight were taken to the hospital. None of the injured were in critical condition.

No signs of drunk or drugged driving were found in connection with A, who reportedly claimed the vehicle had accelerated uncontrollably.