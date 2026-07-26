People Power Party Rep. Jeong Hui-yong, who represents Goryeong-gun, Seongju-gun and Chilgok-gun in North Gyeongsang Province, visited senior centers in his constituency on Saturday to mark Jungbok, a traditional midsummer date on the Korean lunar calendar, greeting elderly residents and listening to their concerns.

Jeong made stops at senior centers in Waegwan 5-ri, Samcheong 3-ri and Geumnam 2-ri in Waegwan-eup, Chilgok-gun, as well as Sinbu 1-ri in Seonnam-myeon, Seongju-gun, and Songgok 1-ri in Dasan-myeon, Goryeong-gun. At the visits, he heard residents' requests, including calls to widen the entrance road to the Waegwan 5-ri senior center.

"The heat is severe enough that an extreme heat advisory is in effect," Jeong said. "I urge everyone to avoid outdoor activities during the midday hours and make full use of the air-conditioned rest areas at senior centers to take care of your health."