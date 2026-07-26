Actor Lee Yo-won has addressed rumors that her husband is the son of a chaebol family.

Saturday's episode of KBS2's "Salim Haneun Namjadeul Season 2," a lifestyle show, featured trot music singer Park Hyun-ho and his wife Eun Ga-eun, who joined the program as new cast members.

The couple said they had struggled with rumors — everything from divorce speculation to claims that their marriage was a facade for public appearances. They said fabricated short-form videos and malicious comments had been a persistent problem.

Lee sympathized, joking that not everything reported in the media is true. "I still have no idea where this chaebol second-generation husband of mine is supposed to be," she said. "Maybe I'll get to meet him in my next life."

Lee married Park Jin-woo, a businessman and former professional golfer, in 2003. The couple have one son and two daughters.