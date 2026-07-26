Police have announced an intensive traffic enforcement campaign after an elementary school girl was struck and killed by a right-turning commuter bus in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province.

The North Jeolla Provincial Police Agency said Sunday it will run a traffic safety campaign targeting commercial vehicles, including commuter buses and freight trucks, from Monday through August.

During that period, officers will focus on serious traffic violations — including drunk driving, speeding and running red lights — near logistics and industrial complexes where large vehicles are frequently on the road.

Police will also check for unsafe driving practices, including failure to make a mandatory stop before turning right, the violation that caused the girl's death, as well as seatbelt non-compliance.

Officers also plan to visit transport companies to educate drivers on basic traffic rules, including keeping eyes on the road, observing speed limits, maintaining safe following distances and slowing down at intersections.

"Commuter buses and freight vehicles are vital links between residents' daily lives and industrial sites, but when accidents occur, they can result in serious casualties," North Jeolla Provincial Police Agency Commissioner Lee Jae-young said. "We urge transport companies and drivers to make safe driving a daily habit."

The incident occurred Thursday, when an 8-year-old girl identified only by her surname was struck by a commuter bus while crossing a crosswalk on her bicycle at a three-way intersection in Jochon-dong, Gunsan.

Authorities confirmed the intersection had no traffic signals.

Since the accident, an outpouring of grief for the girl has spread through local education circles and on social media.

Police have booked the bus driver on charges of causing death under the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Settlement of Traffic Accidents and are investigating the circumstances of the crash.