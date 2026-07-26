Singer Dunn has opened up about living with chronic adrenal fatigue syndrome.

On Friday's episode of MBC's "I Live Alone," viewers got a look inside the two-story home of Dunn, who has been living on his own for four years — a space he calls his "sloth house."

Dunn introduced his home, saying he prefers to preserve original elements rather than discard them, and that the space reflects his personal taste throughout.

Fellow cast member Gian84 marveled at the eclectic décor, saying it looked "like cultural artifacts stolen from around the world," while Jeon Hyun-moo could not take his eyes off the place, saying it made him long for a home of his own.

In footage from the episode, Dunn began his morning by throwing open curtains, windows and the front door throughout the house, then sat at the entrance to eat breakfast and soak up the sunlight.

"It's my favorite spot. I'm always sitting there. It's small, but having my own little yard means so much to me," he said.

He also disclosed a health condition, saying, "I have chronic adrenal fatigue syndrome. I've been told I need to get a lot of sunlight."

Dunn went on to describe the view from his yard. "The tree right in front is a magnolia. In spring it blooms in full, and in winter, when it snows, the snow piles up between the branches," he said. "I love it. My cat Hatnimido always rests there. I'm completely taken by that scenery."

The condition Dunn referred to as "chronic adrenal fatigue syndrome" appears to describe adrenal fatigue — a state in which chronic stress impairs the function of the adrenal glands, which produce cortisol, the body's primary stress-response hormone.

Managing the condition typically involves supplying the body with nutrients that support energy metabolism, improving sleep quality by cutting out caffeine and using blackout curtains, and — as Dunn described — getting morning sunlight to help reset the body's circadian rhythm.