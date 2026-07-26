FIFA has assessed South Korea's performance at the 2026 World Cup in North and Central America, concluding that the team is at a point where "some rebuilding" is needed.

The global football body published a review Friday analyzing the tournament results of the nine Asian nations that competed, outlining the challenges facing each country.

Asia sent a record nine teams to the tournament, but only Japan and Australia advanced to the round of 32. South Korea and Iran were eliminated after finishing third in their respective groups, while Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan all ended the competition at the bottom of their groups without a single win.

Under coach Hong Myung-bo, South Korea opened with a promising 2-1 comeback victory over the Czech Republic in the group stage. The team then fell to consecutive 0-1 defeats against co-hosts Mexico and South Africa, ending their run before the knockout rounds.

With the exit, South Korea has now been eliminated in the group stage in three of the last four World Cups since the 2014 tournament in Brazil.

"After a disappointing result, Hong Myung-bo has left the national team, and with Son Heung-min now 34, some rebuilding seems to be in order for South Korea," FIFA said.

FIFA noted that while global stars Lionel Messi, 39, of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, of Portugal were still playing at around 40, South Korea must begin preparing for a future beyond Son to remain competitive over the long term.

FIFA also advised that "to make an impact at the upcoming AFC Asian Cup and perform better at the 2030 World Cup, key talents like Lee Kang-in need to step up and take center stage."