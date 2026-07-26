The Korea Meteorological Administration announced Sunday it would issue extreme heat alerts for Gimhae, Miryang, Haman, Changnyeong, central Hapcheon, Gyeongsan, Cheongdo and southern Dalseong, effective 11 a.m.

An extreme heat alert is issued when an area has recorded a maximum apparent temperature of 35 degrees Celsius or higher for two or more consecutive days and either the maximum apparent temperature reaches 38 C or the maximum air temperature reaches 39 C.

Heat wave warnings will also take effect for Goseong and southern Hadong.

A heat wave warning is issued when the maximum apparent temperature exceeds 35 C for two or more consecutive days or when severe heat-related damage is anticipated.