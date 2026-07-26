Dalseo-gu in Daegu won the operations excellence award at the 2026 Myeongpum Daegu-Gyeongbuk Expo, held recently at EXCO in Daegu, the district announced Sunday.

The Myeongpum Daegu-Gyeongbuk Expo is an event promoting tourism, festivals, key policies and major projects in the Daegu and North Gyeongsang Province region. This year's edition drew participation from 29 organizations.

Dalseo-gu earned strong marks for effectively presenting its future vision — dubbed "Dalseo Grand Innovation, Starting Now!" — which aims to transform the district into a self-sufficient residential city leading the nation. The vision is grounded in five core administrative values of the district's ninth elected-term leadership: respect, integrity, cooperation, empathy and trust.

During the expo, the district systematically introduced its ninth-term governance vision and six innovation priorities, with a focus on key policies — including the development of DS Valley, a premium industrial complex designed to harmonize work, residence and leisure, and the realization of "Dalseo as a sanctuary of happy self-governance in South Korea."

An interactive booth designed for visitors to enjoy and take part in hands-on activities also drew a positive response.

A "Dalseo Starlight Camp Photo Zone," set up in conjunction with the Korea Camping Expo, attracted families and couples.

A robot-versus-human Gomoku game and a Lego candy-vending event added fun and interactive elements, helping introduce Dalseo-gu's policies and tourism resources in an approachable way.

"This award reflects how effectively we communicated the vision of the ninth term's 'Dalseo Grand Innovation' and the future we aspire to build," Dalseo-gu Mayor Kim Yong-pan said. "Going forward, together with more than 1,300 public servants, we will create changes that residents can feel and develop Dalseo-gu into a sanctuary of happy self-governance in South Korea."