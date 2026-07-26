The Pentagon has revised down its official death toll from the war with Iran — from 18 to 14 — drawing sharp criticism from veterans' groups and lawmakers.

According to The New York Times on Saturday, the Pentagon recently updated its official website to reflect the lower figure.

Military officials who spoke on condition of anonymity said the four soldiers — killed in Jordan and Iraq — were excluded because they died after President Donald Trump declared a truce in April.

Trump himself attended a transfer-of-remains ceremony for the four Army soldiers on Wednesday and, in a speech the following day, compared the Iran war to other conflicts. "Even one death is too many, but this war cost us 18 lives," he said.

Acting Pentagon spokesperson Joel Valdez called it "a temporary data error on the website" that "will be corrected immediately," but the figure of 14 remained on the Pentagon's website afterward, fueling further controversy.

Veterans' organizations pushed back immediately.

Tanya Stamos, a Navy veteran and founder of Operation R.J.S., said the revision was unconscionable. "Lowering the number of those who gave their lives for this country is truly disgusting," she said. "The government trying to erase their names from history is a slap in the face to their families and to service members."

As the backlash grew, Congress signaled it would subject the Pentagon to intense scrutiny.

Senate Democrats sent a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth calling for a full, comprehensive accounting of all casualties — killed and wounded — in the war.

The demand came against a broader pattern of disclosure failures: weeks before three US soldiers were killed in Iran's attack on Jordan, dozens of American troops had been wounded in a separate Iranian strike, a fact the Pentagon did not immediately make public.

In their letter, the lawmakers said the American people, Congress, and service members and their families "have a right to accurate information about the costs of war," and sharply criticized the Pentagon for delayed and incomplete reporting.