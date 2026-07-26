The Imo-dong Saemaul Women's Association and the Saemaul Leaders Council in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, visited 20 vulnerable households on Thursday and delivered samgyetang — ginseng chicken soup — prepared through their specialty project "Imo Sonmat," wishing residents a healthy summer. Association chairwoman Kim Ok-hee said the group would continue its sharing activities. Imo-dong chief Kim Hyeon-ho said the office would do its best to build a comprehensive welfare safety net for vulnerable residents through public-private cooperation.