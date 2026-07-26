The North Gyeongsang Culture and Tourism Corporation announced Sunday that it won the top prize in the tourism information category on Instagram at the Social Eye Awards 2026, an annual competition organized by the Korea Association of Internet Professionals.

The award-winning Instagram channel for Gyeongju World Culture Expo Park earned high marks from judges for moving away from dense, text-heavy formats and delivering information on exhibitions, performances and hands-on programs through vivid images and video content.

Judges also praised the channel for organizing its wide range of tourism content into user-tailored itineraries that encourage visits, and for embracing popular memes and trending content formats to shed the stiff image typical of public institutions and foster lively engagement with followers.

Building on the recognition, the corporation said it plans to strengthen its visual marketing to deliver timely, polished tourism information about Gyeongju World Culture Expo Park and expand interactive content designed to capture user attention and resonate with social media trends.

"We will continue to promote the appeal of North Gyeongsang Province's tourism through differentiated social media content, doing our utmost to draw a steady stream of visitors from home and abroad," said Kim Nam-il, president of the North Gyeongsang Culture and Tourism Corporation.