The RISE project team at Catholic Sangji University visited a senior center in Jotap-ri, Iljik-myeon, on Friday to provide basic health monitoring for elderly residents affected by wildfires, supporting their recovery and chronic disease management.

Team members and nursing students measured residents' blood pressure, blood sugar, body temperature and respiratory symptoms, and offered health consultations covering chronic disease management, medication guidance, summer health care and infectious disease prevention.

A RISE project team official said sustained attention and care are just as important as physical health after a disaster. "We will continue to contribute to residents' health recovery and quality of life through a variety of community health promotion activities," the official added.

Lee Hak-won, head of Iljik-myeon, expressed deep gratitude to Catholic Sangji University and its students for personally checking on the health of elderly residents worn down by the wildfire. "I hope the university and the community will continue to carry out diverse health promotion activities together," he said.