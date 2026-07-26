The Dalseong-gun Youth Culture Center in Daegu held the first session of its second annual Native Speaker Practical English Road Tour on Saturday, bringing together 25 young participants from the Gachang, Okpo and Hwawon areas.

Backed by Dalseong-gun's education support project, the program is a field-based initiative designed to help students apply classroom English in real-life settings and build practical communication skills.

Participants were organized into teams of five students per native-speaking instructor, a format intended to maximize each student's speaking time and engagement.

The group visited Samunjin History and Culture Experience Center, Dalseong Retail Center and Sparkleland, practicing English through activities centered on leisure, shopping and culture.

"We will continue to expand hands-on programs that let young people explore a variety of real-world settings, grow comfortable with English and communicate with confidence in everyday life," said Park Seong-su, director of the center.

Registration is now open for the tour's second session, covering the Dasa and Hyeonpung areas, which begins Monday. The third session, covering the Yuga and Guji areas, opens for applications Aug. 10.

Further details on how to apply are available on the Dalseong-gun Youth Culture Center website.